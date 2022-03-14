newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THERE will be changed traffic conditions this month on the Princes Highway north of Bomaderry, between Boxsells and Abernethys lanes. Night work will continue to be carried out on the Princes Highway and Meroo Road, about 1.5 kilometres north of Bomaderry, to lay the final layer of asphalt and to complete line marking as part of the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade project. Work will be carried out for 13 nights, with two to four nights of work each week, from Sunday, March 20 to Thursday, April 14 between 6pm and 5am, weather permitting. Changed traffic conditions will include diverting traffic onto the opposite carriageway and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work. Read more: Access in and out of local roads may also be restricted and temporary detours will be provided. Residents will be informed in advance of any changes to access at local roads. Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes to advertise specific locations and dates in advance. Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this work. For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com, or download the Live Traffic App. For more information on the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade project, visit nswroads.work/berry We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/1fa10a00-fb31-4542-8c36-d6d70f77ba5a.jpg/r0_30_900_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg