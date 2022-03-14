newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ever wanted to know what happened in the Shoalhaven on a particular date? Well now you can. On This Day in the Shoalhaven is the latest book of prolific local historical author Alan Clark. As the title of the book suggests, On This Day in the Shoalhaven tells some local history from the area that has happened on every day of the year. It is a fascinating collection of historical events from the region dating back to 1811. Read more: For every day of the year, the book features between two to three separate events of history that have taken place over the last 200 years. South Coast Register senior journalist and one of Mr Clark's former long-time work colleagues Robert Crawford officially launched the book at the Nowra Museum on Saturday. On This Day in the Shoalhaven provides an insight into life and community activities that have happened in the local area. All sorts of events, from buildings and businesses being opened or closed. Sporting events, local A and H Society shows, through to star entertainers visiting, giant gold nugget discoveries, through to November 7, 1861 when Archer won the first Melbourne Cup and the topic of floods, which is pretty pertinent in this past week to name just a few, are in the book. But it is not just a book of dates and events, there are some wonderful photographs scattered throughout the book which also tell the area's fascinating history. Mr Clark extended his thanks to the Shoalhaven Historical Society committee for their encouragement and willingness to publish his historical works. "As always, I am grateful to president Lynne Allen, secretary Tim Rigney and the committee of Shoalhaven Historical Society for their encouragement and willingness to publish my historical works," he said at the official launch. "That would not always be possible but for the cultural grants from the NSW Government, administered by the Royal Australian Historical Society. "While I sit down and type out the manuscript, I depend heavily on two close friends in the society, Robyn Florance and Gerri Walker, who are willing to put in time and effort to make sure the finished product is impressive." He said mention should also be made of Bill Rigney, of Nowra Printing Company, for his high quality work. "What I like about the book is that you can sit down and read the whole thing if you have the time, or spend just five minutes in the midst of your busy lifestyle, and pick it up again later," he said. "I have tried to include something from all facets of community life, but of course there are other events that could have been included. "My wish is that long after I have gone, someone may find a reference that could lead to further research and previously uncovered information." On This Day in the Shoalhaven is available at the Shoalhaven Historical Society's Nowra Museum, in Plunkett Street, Nowra or Sturgiss Newsagency in Junction Street, Nowra, and online through the Shoalhaven Historical Society website at www.shoalhavenhistory.org.au for just $25. Want to read more local history? Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/9aacdfe9-faba-4196-9485-7fef42603aaa.JPG/r233_698_3557_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg