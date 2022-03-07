newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Shoalhaven has a long and fascinating history. Every day of the year something of significance has happened in the local area. Now you can now find out what has happened each day at a glance. Prolific local historical author Alan Clark has produced another book, "On This Day in the Shoalhaven". While the stunning book was available for the first time at this year's Nowra Show, it will be officially launched this Saturday, March 12 at the Nowra Museum. As the title of the book suggests, On This Day in the Shoalhaven tells some local history from the area that has happened on every day of the year. Read more: It is a fascinating collection of historical events from the region dating back to 1811. For every day of the year, the book features between two to three separate events of history that have taken place over the last 200 years. Mr Clark said he tried to include something from all facets of community life. "This list only scratches the surface of the rich and fascinating history of the Shoalhaven district," he said. "Of course there are other events that could have been included. "What I like about the book is that you can sit down and read the whole thing if you have the time, or spend just five minutes in the midst of your busy lifestyle, and pick it up again later." He said one of is favourite events from the book happened on February 2, 1934 where a sealed bottle was thrown off the Nowra bridge into the Shoalhaven River and 15 months later it retrieved from Honolulu Harbour. Mr Clark extended his thanks to the Shoalhaven Historical Society committee for their encouragement and willingness to publish his historical works. South Coast Register journalist Robert Crawford, and a former longtime work colleague with Mr Clark, has been given the honor of officially of launching the book. Shoalhaven Historical Society members and the public are welcomed to attend the book launch at the Nowra Museum in Plunkett Street, Nowra at 2.30pm. Read more: Local History We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

