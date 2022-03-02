news, latest-news,

Kiama Bends northbound route has now been opened to all traffic, which is still reportedly very slow as of right now. Full opening is still anticipated for 3pm. Traffic is still backed up however with larger than usual wait times. UPDATE: ABC Radio reports that crews have been working very quickly to remove the hazardous debris on Kiama Bends. One lane of the northbound route is said to have been re-opened, however, only trucks and larger vehicles will be allowed to use it. It's reportedly too dangerous for small cars to use as of right now. There are still some worries as of right now that rocks weighing between 50-100kg could come loose which would make the situation even worse. The cleanup crew is staying positive. This is not yet confirmed but there are talks that the road could be fully re-opened by 3pm. Stay tuned for live updates. UPDATE: The Princes Highway is closed now northbound as a result of the landslide on Kiama bends. Traffic NSW urges the public to delay their travel or use Kings Highway to the Hume Motorway and allow plenty of extra travel time. UPDATE: NSW Transport Management Centre has urged drivers to avoid the Kiama Bends after a landslide has caused the highway to close in the northbound direction. Transport for NSW and emergency services are attending the scene. READ MORE: The incident occurred at around 9:20am Wednesday on the Princes Highway. The landslide has closed the northbound lane. Traffic will still be able to get around the landslide as lane 2 is still open but everyone who's driving is urged to avoid the area or delay the journey. Diversions are in place from Batemans Bay, the Kings Highway to Hume Highway at Goulburn route is still available for all vehicles including B-doubles. Moss Vale Road is also currently closed. Please remember to not drive through flood waters and avoid dangerous conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/b688deff-00a4-4151-baf5-6f69bb2075dc.jpg/r2_0_767_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg