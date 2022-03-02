Woman 'lucky' to escape injury after rescued from floodwaters near Kangaroo Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

UPDATE A woman in her 50s is "safe and secure" after being rescued out of floodwaters near the Upper Kangaroo River. The woman got caught in the causeway of a fast moving creek and was clinging onto a branch on Wednesday morning. Five NSW Ambulance crews, as well as NSW Police and NSW SES crews, were dispatched to Gerringong Creek Rd after they responded to calls at 9:50am. Operations continued through to Wednesday afternoon to access the woman who made it to the other side of the bank. As at 3:30pm, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed she had been rescued from the site after special operations paramedics abseiled through steep terrain to retrieve her. NSW Ambulance inspector Irwin Burbage said the woman was lucky to escape injury. "The patient was incredibly lucky to have escaped serious injury and was grateful to be in a warm ambulance," he said. "This is a timely reminder to all about the dangers of water, especially during this wild weather event. "We urge the community to please avoid bodies of water as the rain continues across the state." EARLIER A rescue is underway after a woman was reported trapped and surrounded by flood water near the Upper Kangaroo River. Emergency services responded to calls of the incident at 9:50am Wednesday and attended the scene where Gerringong Creek meets Kings Creek - along Gerringong Creek Road. Read more: Shoalhaven SES responding to calls, urge residents to stay clear of floodwaters The South Coast Register understands the woman was caught in a causeway and has taken refuge by climbing on a rock, while emergency service personnel are at the scene ensuring she is safe until a rescue cant be conducted. It's also understood the creek is about 15 to 20 metre wide and a swift water rescue will be conducted. NSW Police with water rescue, NSW Ambulance and NSW State Emergency Service personnel are attending the scene. Read more: Forest Road, Bolong Road, Hockeys Lane, Quinns Lane closed to traffic A spokesperson from the NSW SES Southern Eastern control centre said the person was on foot and confirmed a vehicle was not involved. A staging area has been set up at Gerringong Creek Road. More to come as the details become available. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

