The Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch will stage its annual Anzac Day services in Walsh Park. While a number of Anzac Day events last year were cancelled due to COVID, some, including Bomaderry, went ahead, with COVID-safe measures, including reduced capacities, and some ceremonies were invite only. The Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch hosted an early morning dawn service, as well as a brief wreath laying ceremony at 10am. Again in 2022, the sub-branch will again be staging two Anzac services, a dawn and its regular morning service. Read more: The dawn service will get underway at Walsh Park from 5.45am. The main service, for those marching to Walsh Park, will assemble at the Bomaderry RSL Club at 9am. The march will "step off" at 9.15, with the service to follow at the cenotaph. The news comes after Nowra RSL Sub-Branch announced, after a two year hiatus due to COVID, both its Greenwell Point dawn service and the march in Junction Street, Nowra, would be going ahead as scheduled. Of course, all Anzac Day events are again dependent on the various local COVID conditions. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

