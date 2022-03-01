newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A search for a missing Victorian rock fisherman off Currarong has resumed. A number of personal possessions were found at the popular fishing spot, Mermaid Inlet, east of the Currarong township on Monday (February 28) morning. Officers attached to the South Coast Police District received a report about 8.20am Monday, after personal belongings of a 24-year-old man were found on rocks at Mermaid Inlet, on the north eastern part of Beecroft Peninsula. Initial inquiries indicate the items belong to a man from Victoria, who police believe was fishing on the rocks the day prior (Sunday, February 27). A large sea and air search was launched on Monday with Marine Rescue vessels from Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Kioloa all activating crews, along with the Nowra-Culburra Surf Lifesaving Club crews who took to the water on a jetski and inflatable rescue boat, while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter also attended the scene but weather conditions proved too hazardous and the search had to be abandoned early in the afternoon. Read more: A land and sea search resumed at 7am Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day, however search crews are again being hampered by deteriorating weather conditions. Marine Rescue crews from Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Kioloa are out on the water as are crews from Nowra-Culburra Surf Lifesaving Club, while SES personnel are also searching the land around the cliffs. Marine Rescue NSW Regional Commander Bruce Mitchell said his organisation again has six boats scouring a huge area at sea, from Crookhaven Heads in the north to Kioloa, south of Ulladulla. "The crews are reporting the conditions are deteriorating," Mr Mitchell said. "Big swells and strong words and it has gotten worse as the day has gone on. "We are again covering a huge search area with crews from Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Kioloa."

