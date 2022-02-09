news, latest-news,

A golf tournament has had a driving success with fundraising efforts, with more than $18,000 going to South Coast charities. Held at the Nowra Golf Club last Friday, the Nowra Golf Club hosted the event by Shoalhaven Superheroes. Shoalhaven Superheros Director David Arakie said he strived for "growth" for the Shoalhaven and "help" for locals in need in running such events. To date, Superheroes Events Limited has been able to raise north of $125,000 for charity/community causes. READ MORE: The Premiers Cup tournament which has been running since 2016 has been helping to raise money for a number of different charities across NSW including the Shoalhaven Superheros. The Shoalhaven Superheros was founded in 2014 through their River Retreat project helping to provide short-stay accommodation for families with chronically ill kids and/or families requiring benevolent assistance. 100 per cent of the proceeds from the past weekends tournament will go to sponsor the stays of these families at the Community Care River Retreat and the continued development of the retreat's facilities. While COVID created uncertainty surrounding whether the event would go ahead, the day ended up being a success. "We had 16 teams pull out prior to the day because of COVID and other such matters which was obviously a massive blow, but the teams that were able to participate said they had a great time and loved the new golf challenge format," Mr Arakie said. The success of this years event carries over from last year where the Shoalhaven Superheroes took the Golf Challenge to Castle Hill in Sydney where they were able to raise $52,000. "We have a overall goal of raising $1 million over the next three years for NSW community charities and our River Retreat at Shoalhaven Heads. This would be a monumental achievement especially as a grassroots organisation," Mr Arakie said. The top four teams from the day's challenge will go on to represent the Shoalhaven/South Coast at the 2022 Q Series final on the Charity Open Day at the NSW Open Championship. "Friday was a massive success from both a skill point of view and fundraising perspective and I want to issue a special congratulations the teams who will be going through to the next level," Mr Arakie said. The Superheros Community Care River Retreat will be one of two charities at the 2022 Golf Challenge NSW Open Championship providing a great opportunity to continue to further the reach of their charity. "It's just so exciting to be able to represent the Shoalhaven and with Golf NSW coming on board with our group as a co-host, it's very exciting," "All these future events are going to help us to continue to raise awareness and I can't wait to see the growth we can achieve and the families we'll be able to help," Mr Arakie said. If you are aware of a Shoalhaven family in need of assistance and who would benefit from a short stay at the River Retreat you can contact the group or make a donation through their website shoalhavensuperheroes.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/167a716f-f2c2-4106-b755-871a307d1daa.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg