news, latest-news,

When Jade Williams first jumped on a BMX bike at the age of five, not even her family could have expected that within just four years she would be a national champion. In late December, Jade successfully made it through the state BMX rounds consisting of six different races which she flew through and into nationals on the Gold Coast in Queensland where she once again dominated. For her father Craig Williams, it's amazing to see his daughter going up against and beating other athletes who are both older and taller than her. Read more: "She's about a foot shorter than everyone she races against and she's on the back end of the age limit which puts her about eight months behind everyone else she races, so she's always on the back pedal," Mr Williams said. From the moment her feet first touched the pedals, it was as if there was a connection that was always supposed to be according to her father. "She was good from the word go pretty much. I wouldn't say over the top good but she was very competitive and I feel that side to her really helped her to progress and adapt to the sport really well," he said. Considering how far Jade has already gone with the sport at her age the future truly is bright. Her latest win qualifies her to participate in the International World Championships in France later this year. As of right now, Jade and her family are playing it safe in regards to not committing to the event yet. "We haven't talked about it too much with COVID and other such factors. I don't want to build something up and have to burst the bubble," he said. Jade's level of skill at such a young age means there's no need to rush to any such event as it won't be the last time she sees her abilities flourishing at such a high level. Her other achievements include being the 2020 BMX State Series champion, 2021 NSW champion and second place in the 2021 NSW/ACT State BMX Series. According to her coach Leanna Curtis, Jade's skill level is two to three years above her age group putting her at a significant skill advantage if she was to continue to stay as dedicated as she is. "She's pulling off tricks like double jumps and doing all these maneouvers that many at her age can't do. Her skill level is a bit higher than the normal and a lot of it is natural talent I'd say but just as much is down to her hard work," Mr Williams said. "A child's development across a two-year period is massive so the future is very exciting." BMX as a sport requires significant travel time with most weekends being spent travelling from event to event. At any weekend the Williams family can find themselves in Canberra all the way through to Coffs Harbour and that's just at the state level. For Mr Williams, if it means seeing his daughter in her element it's entirely worth it. "I think she feels at home out there riding, whether she's racing or just at the local pumptrack, it just makes her happy," he said. While BMX riding is considered one of the more dangerous sports in the world, Mr Williams tries to not let panic or worry get in the way of his daughter's passion for the sport at which she's so gifted. "Sometimes I do worry a little but if I'm worried every time she gets on the bike she might crash and she sees that concern, then that will take away from her. She'll begin focusing on that and that's most likely to be when something will happen, when you think about it too much," he said. At the end of the day, Jade has the BMX world at her fingertips and with her ability she'll be able to take the sport as far as she wishes. "For the meantime we'll continue to focus on the state level and we'll see what she wishes to do next," said Mr Williams. Jade's story is only just beginning. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/e7c075a7-e90d-4a24-8b37-278df477ce0e.jpg/r0_80_720_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg