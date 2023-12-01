Shoalhaven Council is set to speak to the community about building pump tracks in Bomaderry, Sanctuary Point, Sussex Inlet and Worrigee.
But don't expect anything to be built in a hurry, due to council's financial situation.
Cr Matthew Norris even questioned whether is was worth going to the public to discuss the pump track plans, and if that would create expectations that council could not meet in the current financial climate.
"Do we lock this in going forward, or can we then backpeddle?" he asked.
Council CEO Stephen Dunshea admitted it was a concern, but said council needed to continue looking ahead.
"Into the future we need to have shovel-ready projects available to put on the ground when funding does become available," he said.
"My view is that we need to proceed with business as usual in terms of planning for the future.
"We need to be thinking five, 10 years down the track where things have recovered, things are better times, the city is growing further, and we need projects ready, available to deliver," Mr Dunshea said.
The plan includes talking to the community about pump tracks in the Edwards Avenue Reserve at Bomaderry, the Sanctuary Point Road Reserve at Sanctuary Point, the Thompson Street Sporting Complex in Sussex Inlet and either Endeavour Park or the Sullivan Street Park in Worrigee.
A pump track in also included in the Ulladulla Sport Park masterplan, but that work is on hold while council considers the implications of a report into its finances.
Cr Serena Copley questioned why West Nowra was not included in the list of possible sites, as "They're crying out for things like that and park upgrades."
She asked for staff help to ensure West Nowra was included on the list for future projects.
The community consultation process is expected to look at things including gaps in services, community needs, demographics, mapping of community infrastructure and connectivity.
Cr Evan Christen asked if it could also "garner further ideas and feedback around the park, how it is now, how it's used, its requirements, and what might be wanted in the future", particularly for Endeavour Park.
