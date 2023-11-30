South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Christian's broken heart mended in white-knuckle emergency

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated December 1 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Rusgnach as he appeared in the lead-up to his health emergency and (right) on Thursday, November 23, ten weeks after surgery.
Christian Rusgnach as he appeared in the lead-up to his health emergency and (right) on Thursday, November 23, ten weeks after surgery.

Somewhere between the rolling surf of his everyday life, the powdery snow of his August ski holiday and the infinite dust thrown up by his job at a civil construction firm, something sinister came calling for Christian Rusgnach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.