South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times
Our Business

Shopping local this Christmas can help keep your favourite businesses running

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
December 1 2023 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra's CBD will once again be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this month and will be a great opportunity to make Christmas shopping fun. Picture Tom McGann.
Nowra's CBD will once again be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this month and will be a great opportunity to make Christmas shopping fun. Picture Tom McGann.

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.