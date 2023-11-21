A major upgrade is planned for the Joe Hyam Reserve in North Nowra to create a more family friendly community space.
The reserve is popular for its natural beauty and recreational areas.
And it is the focus of a playground replacement project aimed at enhancing the experience for families and the wider community.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the new and improved facilities would provide a safe and enjoyable space for families to come together.
"The transformation of Joe Hyam Reserve is a collaborative effort involving council, the community, and the support of the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund, with the shared goal of making North Nowra an even better place to live," Cr Findley said.
The project is funded by a $318,000 grant provided by the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund - a state government initiative designed to enhance regional and rural communities in NSW.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said he was proud to help secure funding to make the upgrade happen.
"I know that North Nowra residents want to see improvements to their parks and reserves and I'm so pleased we've been able to secure yet another investment that will make a real difference to a park that was largely unused but for a walkway," Mr Ward said.
"Having door-knocked residents in North Nowra to ask for their views, I'm very pleased with collective efforts to transform Joe Hyam Reserve into a more family friendly and enjoyable space that will improve community amenity."
The contract for the playground replacement project has been awarded to a team of contractors chosen for their expertise and commitment to ensuring the playground replacement's success.
Construction is scheduled to start in February, with the project expected to be completed by April 2024.
