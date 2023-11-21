Terara Public School's students have been recognised for their artistic efforts.
The students recently painted a fibreglass cow as part of Dairy Australia 's national education program, Picasso Cows.
And their entry has been judged one of the best in Australia, ahead of hundreds of others from across the country.
Dairy Australia said the Terara students' entry "caught the eyes of judges for their extensive understanding of the curriculum materials and creative capabilities".
The Terara entry was dubbed Mrs Millbank, and featured images including a black cockatoo, an ear of corn, milk trucks, cows and a golden bell frog - all depicting different aspects of Terara life.
The school's principal, Emma Chalker, said the students were all excited to hear they had been highly commended in the promotion.
"We won some prizemoney, which was nice," Ms Chalker said.
The competition was judged on learning journals prepared as part of the process, discussing the themes of the cow's artwork, where it came from, and what lessons were studied.
Mrs Millbank remains on display in the school's front garden, and generated plenty of interest during the school's recent fair - with several people offering to buy the beautified bovine.
Meanwhile the dairy-themed learning continues in the school's classrooms, with students learning about things including sustainable practices in farming, he different technologies used in modern farming, paddock to plate food cycles, and where food comes from.
