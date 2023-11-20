Indigenous students between Berry and Ulladulla have been told of the opportunities that exist with the NSW police force.
Police from the South Coast District have been promoting the IPROWD (Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery) program, including a webinar for Shoalhaven students.
Police have also been touring schools in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley areas, sharing information about the program designed to help Indigenous students join the NSW Police Force or Federal Police.
The IPROWD program aims to engage Aboriginal people to take part in training that prepares them for career opportunities in police and other Justice agencies.
Police say IPROWD offers a safe, supportive learning environment, so students can make positive changes to their lives and their community's future.
The latest push on the South Coast has resulted in six students reaching out for more information.
