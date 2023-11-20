A showcase of local art from West Nowra's Mad Cow Studio

Students of the Mad Cow Studio in West Nowra will be showcasing their art at the studio's annual Student Exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26.
For those interested in art, mosaic art, ceramics and sculpture, this is one exhibition not to be missed.
Mad Cow Studio was established by Dora Rognvaldsdottir in 2003 and it is the 17th year of the annual Student Exhibition.
Ms Rognvaldsdottir is excited to once again be hosting the event and showcasing the range of works her dedicated students have completed in the past year.
The exhibition will commence with a launch at 4pm on the Saturday, with drinks, nibblies and a live band at the studio site - 55 Albatross Road, West Nowra.
An Open Day will follow on the Sunday from 10am to 5pm, with all welcome.
Ms Rognvaldsdottir is a local artist and sculptor, known for her 'Gateway' sculpture at the Ulladulla foreshore.
She enjoys using a range of mediums to produce works of art including tile, clay, concrete and wire. Mosaic pieces that the students create often include hand-made ceramic pieces and making each truly unique and beautiful.
The Mad Cow Studio offers students a range of classes including art, mosaic, ceramics and various forms of sculpture. No experience is necessary and beginners are welcome.
Attendees of next weekend's showcase will have the opportunity to speak with Ms Rognvaldsdottir and her students about how they created their pieces and will be encouraging others to give it a go.
Classes are designed to cater for different interests and skill levels and provide an opportunity to learn through creativity and experimentation.
For more information about Mad Cow Studio or to enquire and book classes visit madcowstudio.com.
