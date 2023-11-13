Police have released images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fail-to-stop motor vehicle crash in Nowra last month.
Officers from the South Coast Police District are appealing to the public for information in relation to the incident and the vehicle involved.
Police are searching for a white dual cab utility that was involved in the fail-to-stop collision at the Princess Highway and Moss Street intersection in Nowra on October 7 about 8.30pm.
The utility was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the accident.
The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
As inquiries continue, witnesses to the crash - including motorists with dashcam vision - are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
