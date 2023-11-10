South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Business

South Coast business Walsh & Monaghan celebrate 10 decades in real estate

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 10 2023 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast business Walsh & Monaghan celebrate 100 year milestone. Pictures, supplied
South Coast business Walsh & Monaghan celebrate 100 year milestone. Pictures, supplied

Well-known South Coast real estate agency Walsh & Monaghan is celebrating 100 years in the business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.