Illawarra offshore wind impacts on whale migration

Amandine Ahrens
Connor Pearce
By Amandine Ahrens, and Connor Pearce
October 31 2023 - 7:30am
Printed on t shirts, emblazoned on signs and frequently cited in speeches, the whales that migrate off the east coast of Australia were a hot topic at the anti-wind farm rally held on Flagstaff Point on Sunday, but whale experts say the "humpback highway" won't be stopped if a proposed offshore wind farm goes ahead.

