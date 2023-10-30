Three Bomaderry Public School students are heading to Tasmania in coming weeks to represent NSW in the national PSDSA athletics championships.
Kalani McMahon, Paul Scott and Matthew Pender-Grout are all preparing themselves for their first interstate trips to compete in the national titles from November 23 to 27.
They earned their spots in the national championships with good performances in the state titles at Sydney Olympic Park.
Kalani qualified with third places in the multi-class 11-years girls 100 metres and long jump, while she also finished 10th in shot put and 11th in 200 metres.
Paul secured a bronze medal in the multi-class senior boys discus, but also finished 16th in the 11 years boys 100 metres, 15th in the 200 metres, 14th in the 800 metres, 11th in shot put and 13th in long jump.
Matthew's spot in the state team was secured with a third place in the multi-class 11 years boys 100 metres, while the also placed 4th in shot put, 7th in long jump and 8th in discus.
There were plenty of other students representing the school at the championships, with eight Bomaderry students among a record number taking part in multi-class events.
In addition Honour Grout won bronze in the 13 years girls 100 metres, but she was deemed too old for the national championships.
Teacher Mel Mustapic said there was plenty of community support behind the students, including Ron Cox and Jacqui Peace who volunteered to help as throwing coaches.
