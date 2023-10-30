South Coast Register
Good performances from young Bomaderry Public School athletes

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 2:55pm
Bomaderry Public School students Paul Scott, Kalani McMahon and Matthew Pender-Grout are heading to the national PSSA athletics championships. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Three Bomaderry Public School students are heading to Tasmania in coming weeks to represent NSW in the national PSDSA athletics championships.

