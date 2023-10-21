South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Calls to end logging in NSW forests: what's at stake?

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 21 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The discussion to end the timber harvesting of native forests in NSW continues. File picture
The discussion to end the timber harvesting of native forests in NSW continues. File picture

Timber workers on the South Coast say their livelihoods are at risk, as conservationists continue to fight for the end of native forest logging.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.