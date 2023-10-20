Transport for NSW has withdrawn plans to demolish a small earthen jetty providing access to the historic waterfront of Berry's Bay.
Phil Guy of Shoalhaven Heads was among a group of resident concerned about the TfNSW application, saying it would mean reduced public access to an historic area.
TfNSW said it was demolishing the jetty as part of the offset from construction of the new Nowra Bridge.
Shoalhaven City Councillor Serena Copley took up the fight of concerned residents, asking in July for the TfNSW development application to be reviewed due to public interest.
"This project was flawed from the start," Cr Copley said.
"The allocation of $68,000 to remove this jetty should have been spent on more valuable projects that would have provided improved environmental outcomes for the area, such as restoring riverbanks that have been eroded by boat wash," she said.
"This area is historically significant as Alexander Berry built the ship The Coolangatta here.
"A monument stands in the area to recognise this, and public access should not have been compromised," Cr Copley said.
Mr Guy said he was delighted to hear TfNSW had withdrawn its DA, saying it was a case of common sense prevailing.
"It would be great if TfNSW can now engage with the community for some suggestions where that $68,000 can be better spent," Mr Guy said.
