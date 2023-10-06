The most dominant team in the South Coast District Cricket competition in the last decade shows no signs of slowing down.
In fact Lake Illawarra captain Kerrod White fired a warning shot ahead of the start of the new season on Saturday, saying the Lakers were primed to win a seventh straight one-day title.
"We've had a good time of things for awhile now, it's been a golden era for us really," White said.
"It makes a difference if you can keep a good crew together, which we have been able to.
"I think last year the introduction of some of the Shoalhaven teams into the South Coast comp was good for us. They were pretty strong.
"For us to get over the top of them and then win the final again just proved to ourselves and to everybody else that we have been the best side for a long period of time. And, we don't see that changing anytime soon."
White's swagger is understandable, considering the Lakers have won 10 one-day premierships since the 2010/11 season.
Lake Illawarra have though lost a few experienced heads in retiring duo Ryan MaGuire and Cooper Hayes.
White though had faith a few talented Lakers' youngsters from last season's second-grade premiership winning team would be able to step up to the plate and contribute to first grade's success.
"We have a couple of really good young guys in our first grade side who performed really well last year. I think Jayden Robinson, my nephew Jarrod White and Jackson Taylor from second grade," the skipper said.
"Those guys are going to come up and play full seasons of first grade this year as bowlers and heavy contributors to the game.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing those three young blokes come in and bowl well. It's good to have someone who is sub-30 in the field as well.
"There's also Jackson Burns. He is going to bat in our top order. Jackson Haddin will also get a go throughout the season and we've also got some experience coming in with Shane Glaston coming in as wicket-keeper this year, a proper wicket-keeper is probably the only thing we were missing.
"There's a few old heads, a few really young guys who are very fresh guys to first grade and playing with men coming in. But I think those three young guys will be our biggest contributors for years to come."
The Lakers open their one-day title defence with a clash against Shellharbour City at Howard Fowles Oval on Saturday from 12 pm.
"Preseason's been really good. We've had sort of 40 guys at training most weeks. They're all pretty charged up looking fit and ready. I'm, I'm pretty excited about it as well to be honest," White said.
"This year will be more challenging. We're a bit of an ageing population but we have some good young guys in so I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"I think the comp will even out again and we lose Oak Flats, with Bay and Basin coming in. I'm interested to see what they bring to the table....I think they won their comp last year so I'm expecting a strong squad there."
White added it was disappointing to see Oak Flats pull out of the first grade competition.
"It's sad for them and the competition. Anyone involved in that club is obviously gonna be a little bit upset by that.
"It is just the way of the world at the moment, everyone has growing families and things like that, and unfortunately all the junior kids want to play at Shellharbour because that's where their families live. It would be great if we could spread the junior competition out
"It's very sad to see Oak Flats go through this period....Lake have had it, Albion Park have had it, The Rail have had it....everyone gets their chance to go through it and rebuild. Hopefully they have a good year in second grade and get more people interested in the club. They're doing things behind the scenes to get back to where they should be....hopefully they can sooner rather than later."
Meantime, in other round one matches on Saturday, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads play The Rail at Berry Sports Complex, Kookas take on Bomaderry at Oakleigh Park, Albion Park battle Kiama Cavaliers at Keith Grey Oval and Bay and Basin Dolphins play North-Nowra Cambewarra at Sanctuary Point Oval.
