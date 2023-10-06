New teams will enter both the Highlands Soccer Association (HSA) and Football South Coast (FSC) competitions next year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Those teams will be from the HSA's representative club, the Highlands Football Club, and players will have the opportunity to put their hands up for selection.
There will be six representative teams all up, two more than 2023.
READ ALSO:
The U9 and U10 teams will be playing in the U10 and U11 HSA competitions while the U11, U12, U13 and U14 teams will be playing in the FSC competitions.
HSA executive director Liz Norrie said there were many benefits to being a representative player with the Highlands Football Club.
"Why you join, you would be playing a higher level of football with or against other skilled footballers and you expand and improve your footballing skills," she said.
"Players can also participate in additional gala days and cup competitions throughout the season and the Kanga Cup which is held in the ACT in the July school holidays."
All the trials will be held at the David Wood Playing Fields on Boardman Road in Bowral and players are recommended to attend at least two of the three sessions.
The U9, U19 and U11s will have their trials from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday and Thursday, October 10 and 12 and from 3pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 15.
The U12, U13 and U14s will have their trials from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday, October 10 and 12 and from 4pm to 5pm on Sunday, October 15.
Interested players are invited to attend the trials after completing an Expression of Interest by visiting https://form.jotform.com/82869335784878.
Did you know the Southern Highland News is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.