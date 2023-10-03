Firefighters have been working around the clock to control the Bundle Hill bushfire at Bawley Point.
The fire of nearly 130ha, in the Murramarang Range, has been burning since Sunday (October 1).
As of Tuesday morning (October 3), 61 firefighters, 22 vehicles, and firefighting aircraft are keeping the fire behind containment lines.
Fire crews from across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla have fought the fire, along with Rural Fire Service NSW newest aircraft: the RFS Chinook helicopter.
Overnight, crews conducted a tactical backburn, which has proven effective in containment efforts.
However RFS NSW spokesperson Victoria Quested said the service is "conscious of conditions today, as the dry and windy weather may present challenges".
Bawley Point RFS is on hand for advice, for locals and visitors alike.
A bushfire information point is up and running at the local RFS brigade station, where firefighters are on hand to answer questions.
Firefighters will be available to chat, and provide people with the important information they need in the current situation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the bushfire remains at Advice level: while there is no immediate danger, those nearby should stay informed in case the situation changes.
