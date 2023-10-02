South Coast Register
Woman dies in fall from McKenzies Saddle lookout, near Nowra

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:00pm
A Police Rescue team is working to retrieve the body of a woman, who fell from a lookout west of Nowra.

