A Police Rescue team is working to retrieve the body of a woman, who fell from a lookout west of Nowra.
Emergency services were called to a lookout at McKenzie's Saddle Walking Track at Buangla, 25km west of Nowra, about 11.45am Monday (October 2).
South Coast Police District officers attended the scene, along with Police Rescue and the TOLL Ambulance Rescue helicopter.
Officers found the woman's body shortly after arriving; she was 50m below the lookout.
NSW Police Force has confirmed a report will be prepared for the coroner.
