South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Public feedback open for Lady Denman Reserve, Huskisson

Updated October 2 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public submissions are now open for the Lady Denman Reserve Plan of Management. Shoalhaven City Council wants to encourage more people into public space at Huskisson. Picture supplied.
Public submissions are now open for the Lady Denman Reserve Plan of Management. Shoalhaven City Council wants to encourage more people into public space at Huskisson. Picture supplied.

In a bid to attract more visitors and community members to Huskisson's Lady Denman Reserve, Shoalhaven City Council is calling on the public to share their ideas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.