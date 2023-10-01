In a bid to attract more visitors and community members to Huskisson's Lady Denman Reserve, Shoalhaven City Council is calling on the public to share their ideas.
Community feedback is now open on the proposed plan of management for the reserve.
The area is home to the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, tourist centre, historic buildings, and the Jervis Bay Mangrove Boardwalk.
Shoalhaven City Council aims to make a range of improvements to Lady Denman Reserve.
They include increasing visitor numbers and events to bring in more visitors; raising community awareness of activities allowed there; encouraging more volunteer groups to contribute on site; and better water management, with a view to open the fish pond.
Mayor Amanda Findley said now is the time for locals and visitors alike, who are passionate about the community reserve, to share their thoughts and ideas about the space's future.
"This is a valued place in our community, and I encourage people who live or visit Huskisson to share their opinions on how we should manage it to conserve its cultural and environmental aspects and activate it as a community space into the future," She said.
A Draft Plan of Management for Lady Denman Reserve is available for public perusal on the Shoalhaven City Council Website.
Feedback is invited through written submissions, by email, to council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au, quoting reference number: 12578E.
