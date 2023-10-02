Heavy holiday traffic on the Princes Highway northbound approaching Ulladulla and Mogo has eased.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Traffic Management Centre urged motorists heading home from the long weekend to allow plenty of time, with heavy traffic on some major roads.
READ MORE:
In the south, from Jerrawangala to Wandandian near Sussex Inlet, northbound traffic is heavy on the Princes Highway.
However, earlier heavy northbound traffic has eased on the Princes Highway approaching Mogo and Ulladulla.
Motorists travelling over the holiday period are being advised to plan their trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.