It's the beloved romantic comedy which has stood the true test of time.
On the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Australia's own Bell Shakespeare Company is bringing the play to Nowra.
This October, for one night only, the enigmatic and otherworldly production will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Bell's fresh retelling promises a 'dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love that asks audiences to find light in the dark'.
Directed by Heather Fairbairn, who has worked internationally with companies including the Royal Opera House and the Royal Court Theatre in London, the production will feature original music from Aria Award winner Sarah Blasko, bringing a unique vision to Shakespeare's most musical play.
Ms Fairbairn said Twelfth Night was particularly appealing to direct, because it gives plenty of space for both her and the actors to take creative liberties.
"I'm fascinated by the enigmatic nature of Twelfth Night, which transcends time and place," she said.
"In this production, there is no specified setting which, coupled with the haunting nature of Sarah Blasko's music, lends an otherworldly feel to the play."
Twelfth Night tells the story of the aristocratic Viola, who finds herself washed up in a strange new land and, determined to survive, disguises herself as a man to secure a position in the household of Duke Orsino, where passion, intrigue and mistaken identity ensue.
Bell Shakespeare Company will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, October 10.
Tickets are available online or at the box office.
