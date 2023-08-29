Five workshops are being held at the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre as part of Women's Health Week.
They start on Monday, September 4, with screening and a chat with women's health nurse Lizz.
Financial counsellor Ali will be at the centre the following day to talk about all things to do with money and finances.
On Wednesday, September 6, there will be mini massages with Linda, along with walking meditation in the park with Suzanne.
READ MORE:
Guided meditation with Kym and zinc testing with Carolyn is being held the following day, before the week wraps up with group collage with Melissa on Friday, September 8.
All women are welcome to attend any or all of the sessions, or to just simply drop in for a cuppa, a chat, or to meet new friends.
There will also be giveaways during the week.
They workshops are being held from 9.30 to 11.30am each day at 5 McGrath Avenue in Nowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.