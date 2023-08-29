South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre hosting five workshops

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre is hosting a series of workshops. File photo.
The Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre is hosting a series of workshops. File photo.

Five workshops are being held at the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre as part of Women's Health Week.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.