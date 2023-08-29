South Coast Register
Gallery packed as Mayor Amanda Findley's casting vote ensures Yes support

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Cr Paul Ell addresses the Shoalhaven Council meeting, in front of a gallery packed with people carrying Yes signs. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A packed gallery cheered as Shoalhaven Council has voted to spend about $3000 installing Yes signs in Nowra ahead of the Voice to Parliament Referendum.

