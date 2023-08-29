A packed gallery cheered as Shoalhaven Council has voted to spend about $3000 installing Yes signs in Nowra ahead of the Voice to Parliament Referendum.
But the issues is not yet finalised, with a rescission motion lodged to ensure the motion returns to council.
Yes signs dominated the gallery as councillors debated a notice of motion about supporting the Yes vote ahead of the October referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
It was put forward by Mayor Amanda Findley with Crs Gillian Boyd, Matthew Norris, Tonia Gray and John Kotlash, reaffirming council's support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart, actively promoting the Yes campaign for the Voice to Parliament including setting aside money for Yes flags in Nowra during the lead-up to the referendum, and using council's communication channels to "amplify" the efforts of other organisations supporting the Yes campaign.
The vote was a close and emotional one, bringing two councillors to tears before it was decided on the casting vote of Cr Findley after it was locked at six for and against, with Cr Matthew Norris missing from the meeting.
It came close to being voted down, with Cr Moo D'ath saying she changed her mind to support the motion only an hour before the meeting.
While much of the debate for the motion centred on the merits of the Voice, there were Indigenous people in the gallery expressing their opposition to the referendum, and even claiming they were denied a chance to address the meeting.
Cr Serena Copley said that showed divisions in the community, and as she was elected to represent the whole community, council should not be picking sides.
"How can I say in good faith and in good conscience that I'm only going to listen to this side and I'm not going to listen to that side?" she asked.
Cr D'ath admitted having similar concerns ahead of the meeting on Monday, August 28.
"I actually had those thoughts up until about an hour ago - I was voting no. This has been so emotional, and so divisive," she said.
But that changed following a discussion outside the council chambers.
"Mayor Findley said to me, we have a RAP (Reconciliation Action Plan) and we haven't been doing that right; we have immersion programs, and we are trying to get those set in place; and the only reason that I should vote yes for this motion that Shoalhaven supports the Yes vote, is so that we can do the right thing by our Indigenous peoples all the way through our organisation," Cr D'ath said.
"This has only come to me an hour ago, and it's really hard."
Cr Paul Ell said council spending money to support the Yes campaign "will be incredibly provocative for a lot of people across the community".
Furthermore, "I don't think it will do anything to help the cause of Yes, as much as people in this room may disagree with me."
Cr Ell said his opposition to the motion was about being respectful to both sides of the the debate.
"It's one thing for council to put a position on the record, and another thing all together to say that we're going to spend money," he said.
While the amount was only $3000, he said the motion also included staff resources to "amplify" the vote.
Cr Mark Kitchener said the motion was premature, as past elections told him many people did not make up their minds until the last day.
And he said with more information coming through all the time, and more research being done into the Voice referendum, council's motion "will be counter-productive to the Yes campaign".
Supporting the motion "means this council has stopped listening", he said.
But Cr Findley said the motion was about "placing our arms around the entire Aboriginal community here in Nowra and the entire Shoalhaven".
"We do it by saying we see you, we support you, and we want justice and success for you, we want to close the gap, we want to make things better."
Cr Findley said council had "embarked on a journey to crate a reconciliation action plan", and supporting the Yes campaign would help take that plan "from paper to a plan for action"
Yet the issue is far from finalised, with a rescission motion and a replacement motion lodged.
It calls for council to express respect to both sides of the upcoming Voice referendum, acknowledge the diverse views across the community, call for the debate on this matter to be conducted in a spirit of generosity and good will, and allocates $3000 toward the implementation of council's Reconciliation Action Plan.
Cr Ell said the money being set aside to erect Yes flags in Nowra would be much better spent on the Reconciliation Action Plan.
