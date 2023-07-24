South Coast Register
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Vera Hatton spread her influence from the Shoalhaven to the world

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Hatton receives her Order of Australia Medal in 2012 from the NSW Governor, Marie Bashir. Picture supplied.
Vera Hatton receives her Order of Australia Medal in 2012 from the NSW Governor, Marie Bashir. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven has lost one of its champions and most passionate advocates with the death of Vera Hatton on Friday, July 21, at the age of 85.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.