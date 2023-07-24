South Coast Register
Exercise Talisman Sabre begins with a bang at Beecroft Weapons Range

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 10:30am
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force launch a type 12 surface-to-ship missile at the Beecroft Weapons Range on Saturday. Picture by POIS Peter Thompson.
After being postponed the day before due to weather, Japanese missiles were fired from the Beecroft Peninsula on the morning of Saturday, July 21.

