After being postponed the day before due to weather, Japanese missiles were fired from the Beecroft Peninsula on the morning of Saturday, July 21.
In an Australian military first, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a live fire demonstration of a type 12 surface-to-ship missile as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.
The missiles, which did not include explosive ordnance, were launched from a truck-mounted system at Beecroft Weapons Range and fired at an unmanned target in the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay.
Exercise Director, Brigadier Damian Hill, said Talisman Sabre was an excellent opportunity to train alongside Australia's allies and regional partners.
"This is Japan's largest-ever participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre, and further strengthens interoperability between our military forces," Brigadier Hill said.
"It is another example of how our valuable partnership continues to grow and deepen.
"Australia and Japan work closely together to support a secure, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.
"We undertake military training exercises with Japan and other partners regularly, but Exercise Talisman Sabre is a good opportunity to conduct more complex training activities together, like this missile firing."
Brigadier Hill thanked the Illawarra and South Coast communities for hosting the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for the past weeks as they prepared for "a safe and successful firing."
JGSDF Chief of Staff, General Morishita Yasunori said the live-fire activity helped build relationships.
"Exercise Talisman Sabre is important because it strengthens cooperation with Australia and the US, which will help maintain and strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific," General Yasunori said.
"I believe the SSM firing exercise, in conjunction with the Australian Navy, will enhance a high level of trust between Australia and Japan."
More than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations are taking part in Talisman Sabre 2023, which continues until August 4.
