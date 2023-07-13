South Coast Register
Nowra house fire sends eight people fleeing to safety

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:54pm
Eight people were forced to flee a converted home in Nowra after a fire erupted underneath it on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Nowra
A fire that erupted underneath a house in Nowra sent eight people fleeing for their lives on Thursday afternoon.

