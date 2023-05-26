When Gina Chick decided to take part in the inaugural season of Alone Australia, she was determined to be one with nature - and her attitude paid off in the end.
The rewilding facilitator from the Shoalhaven is passionate about teaching others survival skills used by ancestors, which helped her win the documentary series and the $250,000 prize money.
The Australian debut of the popular show, which has been shot in North America, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, saw 10 survival experts go to lutruwita country in Tasmania.
She called her designated spot home for 67 days, where the experience was a "beautiful self-reliance" that she would "lean on" for the rest of her life.
Viewers would have seen the Bomaderry High School alumni say hello to the trees and lakes she was surrounded by, get gleeful when she spotted a platypus, sing and dance carefree on the moss barefoot.
"I really enjoyed it - I got to play like a child, sing and dance, stay in a bed and shelter I made myself, eat fish I caught myself, and be in a coat I made myself," she said, and felt like she could have stayed for 90 days.
Instead of taking a sleeping bag as one of the 10 "essential" items survivalists were allowed to bring, on top of clothing and safety equipment, she bought a coat made from possum skins.
It was created prior with friend and Indigenous woman Dr Jodi Edwards, who granted her permission to learn the practice.
It was part of the barefoot nomad's ethos against plastic, but also embracing how people in the past have survived.
"I stand for a way of living about being at home in the wild and with nature," she said.
A saw, tarp, multi-tool, a pot and a block of salt which was intended for bait, but helped her cure her catches and season them, were among her other essential items.
The salt also helped keep her blood pressure regulated, which was critical because it meant that the medical team who regularly visited participants, felt she could keep going.
Prior to her entering Tasmania with her items and 70 kilos of film equipment to document her journey, Ms Chick would sleep by a fire in Budawang inland of Milton, and run her rewilding courses there.
She also frequents Foxground, and was thankful for her times in Yuin, Budawang and Dharawal countries in the Shoalhaven.
"That country shaped me," she said.
Support from the South Coast has also been a plus as the show aired, and since it wrapped up on May 24.
"Wherever I go, people come up to me saying 'we're so proud'," she said, and felt like the area was represented, along with participant Duane Byrne from Thirroul.
Apart from being in her element and aligning herself to her natural surroundings, the time in solitude helped Ms Chick reflect.
We saw her consumed by grief when she curled around a fire to mark her late daughter Blaise's birthday, who she lost as a toddler to cancer.
Throughout the episodes, we heard she learned not long after discovering she was pregnant that she had breast cancer, and was told to terminate the pregnancy for her health, which she refused to do.
As the days went by, she admitted in her vlogs that after that time, she did not want to need others, because it meant one day she would have to say goodbye to them.
Ms Chick was thankful to SBS and ITV for how her story was told, and for it providing a space to other bereaved parents.
Overall, she said she knew she would have to "dissolve" a part of herself and "be a part of the country".
"The Gina that walked in isn't the Gina that walked out," she said.
You can watch Gina's journey, every episode of Alone Australia and the reunion on SBS on Demand.
