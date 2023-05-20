South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Our People
Watch

Gina's enthusiasm and antics shows me why I will never take part in Alone Australia

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
May 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When people begin an episode of SBS' documentary series Alone Australia, they will see an acknowledgement of the traditional custodians from Iutruwita (Tasmania) where it was filmed, but something else that is essential to keep in mind.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.