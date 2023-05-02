Close to 100 young people celebrated the launch of Project U-Nite in Nowra on Friday with several hours of food and dancing.
Police have launched the program at the Nowra PCYC to help connect with the region's youth, and "give young people a safe place to enjoy a Friday night," according to police youth engagement officer, Senior Constable Nathan Ward.
"We've noticed there's not much for kids to do on Friday night within the area, so the Youth Command has put the Project U-Nite on to run throughout the winter," he said.
It started on Friday, April 28, and "It was a great response, a great first night," Senior Constable Ward said.
It featured a DJ playing tunes from 6 to 9pm, with a barbecue operating throughout the night.
Once the music stopped, transport was provided for anyone needing it, making sure people were home by 9.30pm, according to Senior Constable Ward.
He said there will be a similar format on Friday, May 5, except with glow sticks available and extra police officers on hand to mingle with the young people enjoying the night.
Senior Constable Ward said he expected more people to take part in what will be the second of regular Friday night gatherings.
"We had a really positive response from the kids and parents on Friday, and no-one said they wouldn't be back next time," he said.
The regular Friday nights are aimed at high school students, and in coming weeks will offer more dances along with games nights, movie nights and more, with the barbecue operating every time.
