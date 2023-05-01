The Shoalhaven's Autumn Celebration of Food launches with an industry event tonight (Tuesday, May 2).
And that heralds the start of six weeks of enjoying some of the best food and flavours Australia has to offer.
Tonight's launch features 120 people from the hospitality sector enjoying a showcase of the best the Shoalhaven has to offer.
There will be offerings from Jervis Bay Mussels and Jim Wild Oysters, a grazing table from Flavours Shoalhaven, and seven chefs presenting seven canapes featuring local produce.
There will also be three dessert bars by Ponte Bar and Dining, Lagom Bakery and Terra Mare from Kangaroo Valley, before finishing with tea from Tea Journeys, coffee from the Bearded Brewer and offerings from the Berry Chocolatier.
Di Laver from the Shoalhaven Food Network said 25 Years 10 and 11 hospitality students from local schools would serve the food as part of their upskilling.
The opening at the St Georges Basin Country Club is the first of more than 60 events taking place during the food festival.
The first week features high teas every day the Berry's Queen Street Cafe, while the Jervis Bay Coffee Shop in Huskisson is offering espresso martinis and yum cha on Thursday and Friday night.
Huskisson's Taj Indian Restaurant is focused on North Indian cuisine for its Thali night on Friday, May 5, featuring different flavour combinations of spices, herbs and meats along with their accompaniments as chosen by Chef Arron.
Also on Friday night there is a chance to feast on freshly shucked oysters, at Mollymook's Bannisters by the Sea.
There will be tunes from DJ Matt Duncan while guests enjoy the offerings of Appellation Oysters in the Shoalhaven River, Signature Oysters in Narooma and Glenn Jones in Tuross Head.
Rounding out Friday's events is a fire and smoke night at Ulladulla's Cupitts Estate, with a menu of delectable smoked menu and drinks complemented by live music from Tall Shaun.
The festivities extend to include younger people on Saturday, with class teaching children how to decorate small cakes at the Husky Bakery and Cafe.
The festival continues with more events over the next few weeks.
