The latest stages of Berry's Boongaree Recreation Park have been officially opened.
And while wet weather meant planned skate lessons and jam sessions were postponed, there was still a large crowd of children using the new skate park.
The event on Friday, April 14, saw the official opening of the skate park, pump track, netball court and cricket nets as part of the Boongaree complex.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said more work was planned, with a dog park and reconciliation garden still to be built.
But she paid tribute to all the people who played a role in building the latest round of facilities.
"The park has been built on an absolute pile of experts," Cr Findley said.
All levels of government along with Berry Rotary have contributed funding to the facilities, and Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward helped Cr Findley to cut the ribbon to open the new facilities.
Ben Currie from Totem said the skate park was as good or even better than anything found in Sydney.
READ MORE:
He praised the way several aspects of skating had been incorporated into the skate park.
"It's just amazing because it caters to all different avenues of skateboarding," he said.
"You've got the bowl that caters to the transition skaters, and then all of the amazing street elements as well, which make it a really well rounded park.
"It's really accessible for all skill levels and everyone can find something in it and enjoy it," Mr Currie said.
The large number of children riding the park on skateboards, scooters and bikes backed up Mr Currie's words.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.