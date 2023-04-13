South Coast Register
Community hubs nominated for National Local Government Award

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:50am, first published April 13 2023 - 4:45pm
Unveiling the first of the digital information screens in Callala last year were Shoalhaven Recovery coordinator Vince Di Pietro, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley and community member Howard James. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Digital emergency screens placed in 25 halls and other community facilities throughout the Shoalhaven have been nominated for a prestigious award.

