Digital emergency screens placed in 25 halls and other community facilities throughout the Shoalhaven have been nominated for a prestigious award.
The community hubs displaying a range of community, weather and Shoalhaven City Council information, were delivered as part of a council initiative jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
The first to go online was at Callala Bay in December, with others connecting soon after at locations including all showgrounds, four Holiday Haven tourist parks and the Wandandian Progress Association Hall.
Each hub is separated from the earth, running on solar power with a back-up battery, and in touch with a range of services via satellite connections.
All information is displayed on large television screens.
The initiative to keep people informed about weather, council and community events, along with up to date information in the event of emergencies, came about after the Black Summer bushfires.
During the fires many communities and individuals were left feeling helpless and isolated due to a total power and communications failure.
And the effort to rectify the situation has been recognised by being nominated for a National Local Government Award.
Community voting is open, at https://bit.ly/3MALFcc
