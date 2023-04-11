For the first time ever, Playwell Events will be holding its very own Brick Show at the St Georges Basin Country Club.
The LEGO Showcase will have over 30 tables to custom-built models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture, and Marvel as well as a huge City layout.
There will also be play tables available where kids can get creative and build themselves. The show will open on April 12 and run from 10am to 4pm, entry fees will be $8.
This week (April 12) you can catch a screening of the award-winning film Inferno Without Borders by Sandrine Charruyer.
The film has been described as a "thought-provoking" and "powerful" film that explores the underlying major issues with bush management and Australia's part in contributing to global warming.
Hosted by SoulAdvisor and Ngungwulah Aboriginal Corporation as part of the Yuin Healing Trail, this movie screening will be held at the Nowra School of Arts Annex.
The film will be presented by Yuin Elder Jrumpinjinbah (Paul McLeod) and Fire Chief Paul Gleeson, followed by a Q&A and community discussion. This screening will run from 5:30pm through to 7:30pm.
Kids will have the chance to start their gardening journey this week at this local workshop. Attendees will have their own space to design and decorate their own flowerpots before planting seeds and taking them home to watch their plants grow.
The session will also include a tour of The Growers kitchen garden, complimentary soft drinks, juice and water along with a gift at the end of the session.
There will be four workshops across Thursday April 13 and Thursday April 20. Each session will run from 10am to 1pm, bookings are essential and the event will cost $25.
Dive headlong into the craft of writing short stories with local writer and teacher Rhys Lorenc. In this class, you will learn how to structure your short story, along with Mr Lorenc sharing his tips for developing a strong central protagonist. This free session will be held at Nowra Library and run from 1pm to 4pm.
Celebrating 15 years and direct from a sell-out Broadway Season, Cirque Mother Africa has returned to Australia for 2023, with an all new show featuring the hand to hand balancing act as seen on Australia's Got Talent performed by the Ramadhani Brothers.
This 90-minute entertainment extravaganza combines talent from nine African countries including Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania to "provide the wonder, suspense and joy that is Cirque Mother Africa."
The show has been seen by more than two million people worldwide and combines contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and much more. The show will happen this Friday April 14 at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, with tickets costing $79.90.
This creative class will teach kids the many ways in which they can paint a bird, and provide attendees with a strong base of skills and ideas to unleash their artistic side.
Kids will learn to paint a bird from a sketch to a finished painting on a canvas using acrylic paints. At the end they can take their masterpiece home, all materials will be supplied. The lesson will run from 10am to 12pm and cost $60.
Local cafe chain The Hungry Monkey will be celebrating its eighth birthday and will be giving away nearly $10000 worth of prizes across the four cafes locations.
The Hungry Monkey will be giving away a scratch card for every $10 you spend on Saturday. Smaller prizes include $1-$5 off your next bill, a free small coffee, side of fries, soft drink, burger and merch.
With major prizes including free burgers for an entire year. There will be DJs, games, kids drawing competitions and birthday inspired food specials all on the day as well.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
