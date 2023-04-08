South Coast Register
Divers rescued after boat capsizes in Jervis Bay

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 9 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:54am
Marine Rescue vessel Jervis Bay 41. File image supplied
Four divers were without their boat after it capsized during strong winds on Jervis Bay on Saturday.

