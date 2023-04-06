Shoalhaven community mourns young mother killed in crash

South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Puppy comforted Kyla's daughter in heartbreaking aftermath of Cambewarra crash

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:05am, first published April 7 2023 - 8:05am
Eight-year-old Azaria Smith survived the crash that claimed the life of her mother, Kyla Smith. Picture: supplied
Eight-year-old Azaria Smith survived the crash that claimed the life of her mother, Kyla Smith. Picture: supplied

An eight-year-old girl involved in a South Coast road crash that killed her mother sought comfort from a fellow survivor - her family's brand new puppy - in the collision's heartbreaking aftermath.

Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

