South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Liza Butler becomes only the second Labor MP for South Coast

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:51am, first published March 25 2023 - 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liza Butler celebrates with family and supporters in Milton on Saturday night after being elected the new State Member for South Coast. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The South Coast has elected only its second Labor representative in 96 years, as it was among several previously safe Coalition seats to fall to Labor in the NSW State election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Ward claims smear campaign in Kiama election contest
The battle for Kiama. Clockwise from top left: Gareth Ward, Katelin McInerney, Melanie Gibbons, Arthur Rorris. Pictures from file/AAP
The regional areas that changed the NSW election result
No comments
PM Anthony Albanese and incoming Premier Chris Minns address the room. Picture by Saffron Howden
Labor wins South Coast, but Kiama too close to call
No comments
Liza Butler celebrates with family and supporters in Milton on Saturday night after being elected the new State Member for South Coast. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Waterfront home on record-breaking south coast street hits the market
The waterfront home last sold more than 20 years ago. Picture supplied
More from my region
Shellharbour Sharks stun champs Warilla in fiery season opener
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
This all-in brawl at Ron Costello Oval saw Shellharbour five-eighth Emmanuel Sultana and Warilla hooker Samuel Hooper sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Wollongong to meet Butchers in Illawarra cricket decider
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Northern Districts bowler Jack Plom bowling to Balgownie batsman Graham Batty in Sunday's semifinal at North Dalton Park won by the Butchers. Picture: Robert Peet
Shellharbour skydiving to give locals, tourists a new view
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Robert Verner with his wife and business partner Megan Crombie and children Mason and Isla at the approved drop site. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Speeding Oak Flats driver pulled over with cocaine ready to party
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
James Rose was ready to party, with nearly 10 grams of cocaine in his pocket, but after police caught him speeding his plans were over.
More national stories
Twenty per cent chance of survival: Oliviae battled the odds before she was even born
Little Oliviae Fowler was born with a teratoma tumor and had it removed when she was two days old. Picture by Noni Hyett
'I want to find me': surviving gang-related domestic violence and walking free
Katie turned a new leaf after an abusive relationship. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Family focus as Minns steps out, Kean taps out in NSW
Chris Minns says his government will work on behalf of all the people of NSW. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Teal wave can't live up to hype but NSW indi MPs grow
Northern Beaches mayor Michael Regan looks on track to succeed in Wakehurst. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)