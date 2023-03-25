"It feels like another family": One last lap for Nowra's Relay for Life

Hundreds have gathered at the University of Wollongong, Shoalhaven Campus for the final Relay for Life event to ever be held in Nowra.
The slogan "one last lap" was posted across the campus as locals ran, walked and talked around the grounds in support of those battling cancer.
For many volunteers and participants who have been around the event since its inception it was an emotional time seeing the event come to an end.
Lisa Thompson, who is the ambassador for this years instalment said the event definitely had a "different feel about it" compared to years prior.
"It feels odd, there's definitely a different feel about it, it's hard to put a label on it," she said.
Ms Thompson has been involved with the Relay for Life since 2015, coming to the event after going through her own battle with breast cancer.
"I decided that Relay for Life was something that I could do to help support others going through cancer.
"For me the event is quite moving, I get quite emotional at times, I love it because of the great community spirit, it just feels like another family."
There were many fantastic teams of locals banding together to raise money, with Memory Lane Lilacs again being near the top of the leaderboard in funds raised.
The group has been a iconic team of the local event since 2005.
The group has always utilised a different theme at each of the relays, but with this one being the final event, they decided to each come dressed as a different theme from previous relays (Memory Lane).
Speaking on the event, team captain Wendy Miller said, "there is a different feel to the event and there isn't as many people here as there has been in the past but it's still great to see people getting out there and involved."
Ms Miller's friend Louise Perkins got her involved in the event in 2005 and the group hasn't looked back since, raising a total of $214,293 for Cancer Council since their first relay.
In their biggest year they raised $26,700 as a group.
"You feel as though you're doing good and doing your part to help, and it helps you to better understand what people are going through" Ms Miller said.
"I feel as though if I can put my effort and time into raising as much money as possible that it'll go to doing something good and that's what we are here for."
As of writing the Callala Hopes sit in first place with $9956 raised, Memory Lane Lilacs sit in second with $8030 raised and Nowra Christian School Prime Movers come in at third with $5442 raised.
Unlimited Power Solutions from Nowra is one of the event's biggest sponsors this year and will be donating a free solar system to a lucky winner in this year's raffle.
"Cancer has been in the lives of people in my team and their families, and by getting involved with Relay for Life we know that we'll be helping someone," owner Alex Ivanoff said.
"Whether you've had cancer or someone in your family has, it's a burden and it's tough, and if this solar system can go to help to even lessening that burden just a little bit then that's great."
"If someone wins this just for coming and supporting the cause, maybe they know somebody who could benefit from it, it's our way of paying it forward."
The winner of the solar system will be announced tomorrow morning at the closing ceremony.
One of the most poignant events of Relay for Life is still to come tonight with The Candle of Hope Ceremony, where the relay will stop for ten minutes to remember all those that have been lost to cancer and those who are still battling.
The awards and raffle draw will be held tomorrow morning, with the last lap and official close of the staple Shoalhaven event at 10am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
