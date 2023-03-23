Anaconda set to open its Nowra store

One of the biggest names in outdoor recreation and adventure equipment, Anaconda, is about to open its new Nowra store.
The shop in the HomeCo building at South Nowra is throwing open its doors at 8am on Saturday, March 25, with promises of fun, bargains, live entertainment and an appearance by NRL premiership player Beau Scott.
There will also be face painting, a coffee van and gift card giveways, along with a wide variety of opening day specials.
READ MORE:
Store manager Lachlan Mitchell said there was something for everyone in the 2200 square metre outlet, which had provided jobs for about 40 people.
From kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to camping and fishing equipment and even a big selection of bikes and e-bikes, the store had plenty to appeal, Mr Mitchell said.
And with the nearest Anaconda stores in Wollongong and Canberra, Mr Mitchell said the new Nowra store would save a lot of people having to travel to get the gear they needed.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.