Air crew praised for actions after chopper ditched into Jervis Bay

Despite witnesses reporting hearing loud bangs or explosions leading up to an Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter ditching into Jervis Bay, the commander of the Army's Aviation Command, Major General Stephen Jobson, has refused to speculate on the incident's cause.
However he said the professionalism of the four aircrew on board played "a very large part" in ensuring the safety of the 10 people on board.
"The crew have been exceptionally professional in this instance," Major General Jobson told media on Thursday morning.
All 10 people on board were able to safely disembark after ditching into the water around 9pm Wednesday night.
"And the air crew handling the aircraft played a very large part in ensuring that outcome," Major General Jobson said.
He said the incident occurred as part of counter-terrorist training operations involving personnel from the Sixth Aviation Regiment and Second Commando Regiment.
That exercise involved the employment of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters and small boats.
"At approximately 9pm an MRH-90 helicopter incurred an incident that resulted in a ditching onto the surface of the water," he told the gathered media.
In response to the incident the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipans had been grounded, while the Defence Flight Safety Bureau completes an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Four air crew and six passengers were onboard at the time the helicopter ditched.
Two personnel sustained "minor injuries", but Defence personnel already in boats as part of the exercise were able to convey all 10 people to the shore where NSW Ambulance crews treated the crew.
The Major General said one crew member suffered a head-knock, while another ingested seawater.
All 10 people have now been returned to their respective base of operations for further medical examination and support, he said.
Major General Dobson said he had not been in direct communication with each of the 10 people involved, but said given his ties to the air wing he was aware the crew was aiding the investigation.
"The air crew are robust and on their feet and assisting with the safety investigation," he said.
Major General Jobson said concurrently with the safety investigation engineers were assessing the aircraft to develop a strategy for recovery from the beach.
The aircraft has been cordoned off and has special containment floats around it to help mitigate risk of fuel or oil leaks into Jervis Bay.
"Defence regards its obligations to the environment very seriously and right from the outset and has ensured that environmental protections have been put in place to mitigate any effect on the local environment," Major General Jobson said.
He would not comment on statements made by Richard Marles that the aircraft had lost power and said Defence would focus on supporting the safety investigation.
He thanked the local community for its support, and paid particular praise to the quick response from NSW Ambulance and Federal Police.
