Volunteers clean up Nowra's islands in the stream

Volunteers this week took to cleaning up around islands in the Shoalhaven River as part of Clean Up Australia Day.
The work was also part of progress towards establishing wildlife refuges on the three islands located in the river.
But checks on the islands during the clean-up showed there was still more work to be done.
"So far we have removed 12 foxes from Pig Island over the past three years using volunteer licensed shooters," said Ron Cowlishaw, Southern Fox Control Coordinator.
"But we saw plenty of fox footprints along the foreshore, so we have more work to do."
Landcare's Fox Control Program is working with Shoalhaven Riverwatch to create the wildlife refuges and protect wildlife habitat along the Shoalhaven River from Burrier to Shoalhaven Heads.
As part of its work Riverwatch focused on Numbaa and Pig Islands within the Shoalhaven River during its clean up on Tuesday, March 14.
Car tyres, plastic drink bottles, glass bottles, drink cans, buckets and plastic wrap from hay bales were among the rubbish collected, which easily filled the skip bin provided by Shoalhaven Council.
"Any rubbish, especially plastic bottles thrown from cars, or in a gutter will end up in a creek and eventually in the ocean, said Shoalhaven Riverwatch Chairperson John Tate.
"Plastic breaks into smaller pieces but does not disappear from the environment.
"These small bits of plastic, often smaller than a five cent piece, are perfect for ingestion by fish and birds." he added
"This year we collaborated with Greenwell Point Marine Rescue to ferry volunteers to the islands and to retrieve the rubbish," said Riverwatch project manager Peter Jirgens.
"Staff from Shoalhaven City Council's environmental section, and volunteers from Shoalhaven Landcare's Fox Control program also helped out with the rubbish collection," he said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
