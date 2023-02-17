Walk for dementia this weekend in Huskisson

This weekend get out and about and walk for an important cause.
Dementia Australia's Memory Walk and Jog will take place this Saturday February 18 in Huskisson.
There are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia in Australia.
READ MORE:
According to Dementia Australia, without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to double within 30 years.
Currently dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
If you are keen on registering for the walk, you can come on board as an individual or part of a team.
Your participation will help to raise awareness and vital funds for people impacted by dementia.
Huskisson local, Dennis Frost, lives with dementia and as a Dementia Australia advocate, he explained what the Memory Walk and Jog means to him.
"What makes these events significant to me is that they are an avenue of raising community awareness about dementia and the diversity of these conditions," Mr Frost said.
"Locally it gives a face to the condition and allows for community members to take some positive action to help."
National Manager Fundraising and Events for Dementia Australia, Jason Turik further added, "We are truly grateful for the amazing support to the Huskisson community. You really have stepped up for our first time to the area."
"We want everyone to come away from the events knowing we are in this together."
"Memory Walk & Jog is Dementia Australia's largest fundraising initiative and raises much needed funds to provide invaluable support, education, research and resources for people living with dementia, their families and carers."
Huskisson is just one of 20 Memory Walk and Jogs happening around the country.
With a goal of $45,000 for the Huskisson walk, a total of $37,955 has already been raised by Shoalhaven locals.
The walk, jog or run begins at either 8am or 9am tomorrow (February 18) with the event starting and finishing at the pop-up arch at Voyager Park.
You can register for the event here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
