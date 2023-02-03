Ward confirms he is standing for Kiama

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has announced his plans to recontest the seat he has held for the past 12 years.
Only this time the former Liberal Party MP is standing as an independent at the March 25 State Election.
The former Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services left the Liberal Party after he was suspended from Parliament in May 2022.
It came after Mr Ward was charged with historical offences including sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of assault with an act of indecency and common assault.
Those charges are still before the courts, and Mr Ward has denied all allegations.
Mr Ward acknowledged his circumstances while announcing his candidacy.
"I passionately believe in fairness and due process," he said.
"Whilst some commentators believe the presumption of innocence is an optional extra, it isn't. It's a human right and fundamental to our system of justice.
"I know my experience will eventually serve as a reminder of why a person is innocent until proven otherwise."
Mr Ward said he wanted to continue getting things done for the community.
"Since becoming your local MP, I have secured more than $3 billion for projects right across our region, from the Albion Park Rail Bypass to the Jervis Bay Road Interchange.
"So many people said these projects simply wouldn't happen, but when I make a promise to our community, I always get it done."
And he said "there is still much more to do".
